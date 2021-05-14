Govt's new advice on gap between jabs; Is it backed by science?

The government panel has suggested to increase the gap between two doses of Serum Institute of India's Oxford Covid-19 vaccine 'Covishield' to 12-16 weeks for better efficacy. Currently, the interval between two doses of Covishield is four to eight weeks. No change in dosage interval for Covaxin was suggested by the panel. Those who have tested positive for Covid-19 and are waiting to take the vaccine should defer vaccination for six months after recovery, the National Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation (NTAGI) recommended. But are these suggestions backed by science? Watch the video for more details.