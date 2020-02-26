Goyal on India-US trade; Mastercard CEO to step down

Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal assured that India and the United States needed to move to a new level of engagement with a lot more two-way play in strengthening defence and energy cooperation; Mastercard's Indian-American President and Chief Executive Officer Ajay Banga will step down from his role and assume charge as Executive Chairman of the Board of Directors, as the payments giant announced Michael Miebach as the new CEO; US President Donald Trump wooed Indian industry leaders to invest more in America, promising to reduce more regulations in his country as he looked for overseas investment to boost the economy there. Speaking at a high-profile CEO round-table which included captains of the Indian industry, Trump reassured that regulations "will only get better" for investment in the US. Watch this and more news on News Blast.