Greta Thunberg shares 'toolkit' to support farmers' protest

Swedish environment activist Greta Thunberg created an uproar on Wednesday with her tweet in support of the farmers' protests in India and even shared a 'toolkit' to back the agitation. The toolkit is aimed to 'enable anyone unfamiliar with the ongoing farmers' protest in India, to better understand the situation and make decisions on how to support the farmers based on their own analysis'. The document also showed how supporters of the farmers' protest could help on social media and on ground. Watch the video for more.

