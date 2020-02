The UP administration has been working hard to give Taj Mahal a makeover. But while the front facade is being cleaned up, there are garbage dumps behind the monument. The Yamuna is also in a barren, polluted state. Milan Sharma of India Today walks us through the real state of the Taj Mahal and its surroundings ahead of President Trump's visit.

