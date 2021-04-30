Ground report from Oxygen Express as it leaves Lucknow for Bokaro

Indian railways has been operating the Oxygen Express trains to aid the country in fighting against the second wave of coronavirus where oxygen seems to be in short supply. The Indian Railways' Oxygen Express has expanded its operations to Haryana and Telangana after serving Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Delhi. A train with two liquid medical oxygen (LMO) tankers left for Haryana from Angul in Odisha on Thursday. India Today reporter travels on one of the trains from Lucknow to Bokaro to get a refill of the lifesaving gas. Watch the video report.

