Ground report from Red Fort after violence on Republic Day

Police gypsies were vandalised, barricades broken as farmers' tractor parade on Republic Day took a violent turn. A section of protesters broke through police barricades and entered parts of New Delhi not permitted for the protest. India Today TV gives us a glimpse of Red Fort and the damages it suffered yesterday. Additional security has been deployed at Delhi border points where protesting farmers have been camping for over two months, the entry and exit gates of Lal Quila metro station have been closed. Watch the video for more details.

