Gujarat hit hard by cyclone Tauktae; 45 dead so far

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today visited Gujarat and undertook an aerial survey of areas that were affected by Cyclone Tauktae and neighbouring Union Territory of Diu. PM reached Bhavnagar earlier today where he was accompanied by Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani. The cyclone ravaged the country's west coast and made landfall on the Gujarat coast on Monday night and proceeded as a very severe cyclonic storm before fading gradually. As per the officials, as many as 45 people have been killed so far due to the cyclone across 12 districts of Gujarat. Watch the video for more details.