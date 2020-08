Incessant rains for a few hours inundated some of the arterial roads in Gurugram, which led to heavy waterlogging on the Delhi-Gurgaon Expressway. The India Meteorological Department on Wednesday predicted that rains would continue till August 25. Airlines also issued an advisory, asking passengers to plan their commute well in advance due to heavy rainfall. Watch the video for more.

Also Read: Hotels, weekly markets to reopen in Delhi, gyms to remain shut