Gyms and yoga institutions in Delhi were allowed to resume services on September 14, after being shut for over 4 months due to the coronavirus pandemic. The decision came at a time when the city is witnessing a surge in the number of coronavirus cases. The Delhi government had sent a proposal to Lt Governor Anil Baijal last month in the same regard, but it was turned down. Watch the video for more.

