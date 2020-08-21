Harley-Davidson to focus on top 50 markets; India's crude oil imports fall 36.4%

Global two-wheeler manufacturer Harley-Davidson Inc is planning to focus on top 50 markets across the world as part of its 'rewiring strategy' amid tumbling sales; Facebook-owned photo and video-sharing app Instagram has introduced universal QR codes; India's crude oil imports fell in July to their lowest since March 2010 as fuel demand slowed amid renewed coronavirus-induced lockdowns. Watch the video for more.

Also Read: COVID-19 impact: Airbnb bans house parties globally; to limit occupancy to 16 people