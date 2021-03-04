Haryana govt approves bill allowing 75% job reservation for locals

Haryana's governor Satyadev Narayan Arya on Tuesday gave consent to the Haryana State Employment of Local Candidates Bill, 2020, providing 75 per cent reservation in private sector jobs for the state's residents. The move is a part of the common minimum programme of the BJP-JJP coalition government, formed after the October 2019 assembly election. The state accounts for more than half of India's automobile manufacturing and is the headquarters of 75 per cent of the Fortune 500 companies present in India. Watch the video for more.

