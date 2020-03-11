 Health ministry suspends visas; Some relief for YES Bank customers : News Reel: Business Today
Business Today
Loading...
 

Health ministry suspends visas; Some relief for YES Bank customers

March 11, 2020
The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare in its latest travel advisory, issued on March 10, has said all visas, including e-visas, granted to nationals of France, Germany and Spain on or before March 11, stand suspended; Air freight rates are skyrocketing after the grounding of many passenger flights in Asia has left shippers scrambling to book limited spots on cargo planes as Chinese industrial production restarts; Yes Bank customers can now pay loan, credit card bills via other accounts. Watch this and more news on News Blast.





    More from this section
    10:27
    YES Bank crisis: How deep is the YES Bank rot?
    01:22
    Oil prices plunge; Will India benefit from it?
    00:46
    Coronavirus: Learn hand washing from UK PM Boris Johnson
    01:29
    Holi Dahan: Will burning 'Coronasur' help in fighting coronavirus?
    01:39
    'It's not that bad': Xinru Jiang on living in lockdown in China
    28:37
    SBI chairman on YES Bank's future and safety of depositors' money
    03:28
    Tata Steel explores markets outside China; Rana Kapoor arrested
    27:59
    Yes Bank news: FM Sitharaman explains crisis, assures depositors
    01:46
    Key reasons why markets crashed today
    08:15
    Coronavirus news: Ways to avoid fake news amid virus scare
    04:01
    Customers panic as RBI imposes moratorium on YES Bank
    05:00
    YES Bank crisis: How will customers be affected?
    02:42
    YES Bank's services down; Trump worried about virus impact
    02:35
    How Vistara's Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner was made
    01:06
    Coronavirus: Ghulam Nabi Azad, Jairam Ramesh share sanitiser outside parliament
    01:01
    Coronavirus: How tourists at Taj cope with Coronavirus scare
    00:55
    Coronavirus update: Covid-19 cases jump in India
    02:27
    Microsoft employees to work from home; Virus scare in Paytm
    01:14
    Sixteen Italian tourists, one Indian test positive at ITBP quarantine
    03:21
    Coronavirus: Mamata Banerjee accuses Centre of diverting attention
    03:11
    Coronavirus update: WHO expert speaks about condition in India
    02:02
    Coronavirus India: WHO's guidelines for the workplace
    01:22
    Coronavirus outbreak: PM Modi urges people not to panic
    09:01
    Rahul Gandhi shares Singapore PM Lee's guidelines for coronavirus
    02:24
    Coronavirus news: Noida school shut amid virus scare
    03:14
    Vistara to bid for Air India; WHO releases videos on TikTok
    02:46
    SBI Cards IPO: Key things to know about its structure, financials
    02:03
    Coronavirus news: Corona beer brand hits back at brand damage surveys
    02:30
    India on alert as 2 Coronavirus cases emerge in Telangana and Delhi
    03:06
    China's factories hit; M&M to compete with Ola, Uber
    01:48
    Virus hits markets: Factors behind the Sensex, Nifty crash
    01:06
    Trump's personal coronavirus strategy: This is how he protects himself
    03:08
    Worldwide markets record biggest 1-day drop; Chicken sales down
    02:35
    Watch how China tracks down those affected by Coronavirus
    02:01
    President Trump lavishes praise on Modi, finds India 'incredible'
    02:28
    Apple to open 1st store in India; Bezos remains world's richest
    01:06
    Coronavirus: India rescues Indians from Wuhan, cruise ship
    07:16
    Trump was polite, attentive: Aroon Purie, chairman, India Today Group
    02:55
    Balakot anniversary: A year after India avenged Pulwama
    01:04
    Coronavirus hits Iran's deputy health minister as outbreak worsens