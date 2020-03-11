Health ministry suspends visas; Some relief for YES Bank customers

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare in its latest travel advisory, issued on March 10, has said all visas, including e-visas, granted to nationals of France, Germany and Spain on or before March 11, stand suspended; Air freight rates are skyrocketing after the grounding of many passenger flights in Asia has left shippers scrambling to book limited spots on cargo planes as Chinese industrial production restarts; Yes Bank customers can now pay loan, credit card bills via other accounts. Watch this and more news on News Blast.





