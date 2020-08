Heavy overnight rain caused a landslide on the Western Express Highway in suburban Kandivali early Tuesday morning, affecting vehicular movement from the western suburbs towards south Mumbai, officials said. No casualty was reported in the incident. The Western Express Highway (WEH) is a major north-south arterial road, stretching from Dahisar to suburban Bandra in Mumbai. Watch the video for more.

