Hero MotoCorp distributes Harley Davidson bikes; Moody's on Budget 2021

Two-wheeler manufacturer Hero MotoCorp has kicked-off distribution of Harley Davidson motorcycles in India and has set up a dedicated vertical for the same; About one in four of India's 1.35 billion people may have been infected with coronavirus; The Union Budget 2021 focuses on higher capital expenditure, financial sector reforms and asset sales, which will help to stimulate growth and supply broad-based credit support, says global rating agency Moody's. Watch this and more on News Blast.

