 Highest COVID-19 cases on Janata Curfew; DGCA, Kejriwal on flights : News Reel: Business Today
Business Today
Loading...
 

Highest COVID-19 cases on Janata Curfew; DGCA, Kejriwal on flights

March 23, 2020
India reported the highest number of COVID-19 positive cases on March 22, also the day of the Janata curfew. According to Indian Council for Medical Research (ICMR), the number of positive cases for coronavirus stood at 89 alone, on March 22; Cab aggregators Uber and Ola have suspended their operations till March 31 amid the lockdown announced by the state governments; Arvind Kejriwal government, on Sunday, announced a ban on all domestic flights entering Delhi from March 23 to March 31. However, after an hour of the announcement, Civil Aviation minister Hardeep Singh Puri tweeted that domestic flights to and from Delhi will continue during the lockdown. Watch this and more news on News Blast.



    More from this section
    05:30
    Nirbhaya gets justice: This is how the case unfolded in 2012
    00:52
    Singer Kanika Kapoor tests positive for coronavirus in Lucknow
    02:25
    Amazon shuts NYC warehouse, Kejriwal reacts to hanging
    28:35
    Coronavirus: PM reassures nation, announces 'Janta curfew'
    02:32
    GoAir lays off expat pilots; YES Bank resumes services
    01:20
    Coronavirus: Celebs take up the handwash challenge
    03:06
    RIL chairman Mukesh Ambani gears up to fight coronavirus
    03:12
    Rs 2,000 cr missing from CCD accounts; RIL deals with coronavirus
    02:15
    Coronavirus update: Hollywood actor Idris Elba tests positive
    02:53
    Inspirational coronavirus videos that are spreading faster than the virus
    03:54
    Coronavirus update: Third death reported in India
    08:51
    Coronavirus: How India is tackling rise in fresh cases
    03:27
    Delhi offers hotels for quarantine; RBI Guv on coronavirus outbreak
    02:12
    Coronavirus: Why Italy has become worst hit after China
    05:15
    Coronavirus update: Ground report from metro cities in India
    02:41
    ED summons Anil Ambani; Apple to shut retail stores
    01:38
    Amid coronavirus fear, world leaders adopt 'Namaste'
    01:25
    Delhi heads for a lockdown as it closes schools, movie halls
    02:10
    How the deadly coronavirus is impacting markets
    03:09
    Trudeau's wife tests positive for Coronavirus; It kills one in India
    16:32
    Tips from renowned virologist on how to contain coronavirus
    07:37
    Coronavirus crisis: What Indias travel ban means
    01:53
    Sensex tanks 3200 points as coronavirus infects global indices
    02:19
    Stock market tumbles; Virus hits airline industry
    01:50
    How RIL chairman Mukesh Ambani lost $5.8 bn in a day
    02:49
    Health ministry suspends visas; Some relief for YES Bank customers
    10:27
    YES Bank crisis: How deep is the YES Bank rot?
    01:22
    Oil prices plunge; Will India benefit from it?
    00:46
    Coronavirus: Learn hand washing from UK PM Boris Johnson
    01:29
    Holi Dahan: Will burning 'Coronasur' help in fighting coronavirus?
    01:39
    'It's not that bad': Xinru Jiang on living in lockdown in China
    28:37
    SBI chairman on YES Bank's future and safety of depositors' money
    03:28
    Tata Steel explores markets outside China; Rana Kapoor arrested
    27:59
    Yes Bank news: FM Sitharaman explains crisis, assures depositors
    01:46
    Key reasons why markets crashed today
    08:15
    Coronavirus news: Ways to avoid fake news amid virus scare
    04:01
    Customers panic as RBI imposes moratorium on YES Bank
    05:00
    YES Bank crisis: How will customers be affected?
    02:42
    YES Bank's services down; Trump worried about virus impact
    02:35
    How Vistara's Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner was made