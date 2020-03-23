Highest COVID-19 cases on Janata Curfew; DGCA, Kejriwal on flights

India reported the highest number of COVID-19 positive cases on March 22, also the day of the Janata curfew. According to Indian Council for Medical Research (ICMR), the number of positive cases for coronavirus stood at 89 alone, on March 22; Cab aggregators Uber and Ola have suspended their operations till March 31 amid the lockdown announced by the state governments; Arvind Kejriwal government, on Sunday, announced a ban on all domestic flights entering Delhi from March 23 to March 31. However, after an hour of the announcement, Civil Aviation minister Hardeep Singh Puri tweeted that domestic flights to and from Delhi will continue during the lockdown. Watch this and more news on News Blast.



