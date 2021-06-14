Himachal Pradesh sets record, reports negative COVID vaccine wastage

Setting an example for other states, Himachal Pradesh has reported negative wastage of Covid-19 vaccines. According to sources, the vaccine wastage factor for procured vaccines is -2 and for state-procured vaccines, it is -1 per cent in Himachal Pradesh. The state vaccinates the 18-44 age group beneficiaries on Mondays and Thursdays. The rest of the days are designated for vaccinating those above the age of 45 years as well as frontline workers in the state. The government is now also prioritising vaccination of petrol pump workers and school teachers, looking at the threat to children from a possible third wave. About 41 other groups have been identified that need to be vaccinated on priority. Watch the video for more.

