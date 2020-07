As India reopens after a long lockdown, some green shoots, especially in the job market, have begun to appear. The overall hiring activity increased sequentially by 33 per cent in June. Hiring activity picked up pace across six key industries amidst a tough job market as per the Naukri JobSpeak Report. Find out which sectors are open to hiring. Watch the video for more.

Also Read: Urban employment rate rises to 35.1% despite lockdowns in major cities: CMIE