A group of residents in Worli, Mumbai have decided to burn an effigy of 'Coronasur' or the monster depicting the deadly coronavirus, this Holi. The title 'Coronasur' is a combination of coronavirus and 'Asur', a name given to monsters in ancient Hindu texts. Holi dahan marks the beginning of Holi festivities. Watch the video for more.

Also read: Why oil price crash is good for Indian economy