The flood situation in Assam continues to worsen as two more deaths were reported in the state on Friday taking the total death toll to 73. While the floodwaters are receding in some parts of the state following the last few days of sunshine, over 37 lakh people from 26 districts of Assam continue to be affected by the current spate of floods. Watch the destruction the Brahmaputra has caused yet again.

