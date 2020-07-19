Houses near ITO collapse as Delhi floods after rain

A stretch of road in Delhi's Anna Nagar near ITO collapsed after just a couple of hours of rainfall on Sunday morning. In a video that has since gone viral, one can see a huge hole which used to be a road at one point. Water can be seen gushing in from the areas nearby into the hole. People can be heard asking the residents to vacate the houses, as they predict the houses are moments away from collapsing inside the sinkhole. Watch the video for more.

