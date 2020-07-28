Houses submerge, 15 lakh affected in flood-hit Bihar

The flood situation in Bihar continues to remain grim with at least 10 people dead and 15 lakh getting affected in 11 districts of the state. According to the state disaster management authority, Darbhanga is the worst-affected district with 5.36 lakh people either being displaced or trapped inside their homes. Several rivers such as Baghmati, Burhi Gandak, Kamlabalan, Lalbakeya, Adhwara, Khiroi, Mahananda and Ghaghra have swollen dangerously due to incessant rainfall. A total of 21 NDRF teams have been deployed in northern Bihar. Watch the video for more.India needs 8-9% annual growth for 22 years to boost per capita income: Rangarajan