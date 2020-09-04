How ban on apps will impact Chinese businesses

The Indian government on Wednesday issued a list of 118 Chinese apps that are now banned in the country over security, surveillance, and data concerns. These apps include PUBG Mobile Nordic Map: Livik, PUBG Mobile LITE, VPN for TikTok, WeChat Work, AppLock, and others. The ban is a blow for Tencent in India whose PUBG, a battle royale game, is a smash-hit in the country. But, what impact will the move have on China? Rajeev Dubey, Editor, Business Today explains.

