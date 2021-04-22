How effective is Covishield against the double mutant?

Adar Poonawalla, CEO, Serum Institute of India, explains the impact of the Covishield vaccine on the double mutant strain present in India. In an exclusive conversation with India Today, Poonawalla said that the COVID vaccines were initially developed with an idea to reduce the death numbers, keep people away from getting hospitalised and lower the burden on doctors. He added that Covishield has displayed 90% efficacy against all coronavirus variants, keeping people away from the need for oxygen and ventilators. On the other hand, the healthcare sector is going through an acute shortage of beds, ventilators and oxygen in India. Watch the video for more details.

