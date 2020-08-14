Is India's Taxpayers Charter toothless?

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday launched 'Transparent Taxation- Honoring the Honest' platform, which included Faceless assessment, faceless appeal and taxpayer charter systems. PM Modi said that the Charter system would add strength to the government's efforts of reforming and simplifying the tax system and benefit several honest taxpayers, whose hard work powers national progress. Rajeev Dubey, Editor, Business Today explains the new Taxpayers' Charter. Watch the video for more.

Also Read: Taxpayers' Charter: What taxpayers can expect from Income Tax department