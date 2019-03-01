How Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorists would train at Balakot and enter J&K

The Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorists, who were trained in the Balakot camp in Pakistan that was bombed by the Indian fighter jets, would take four major infiltration routes to enter Jammu and Kashmir to carry out attacks. The training camp was functioning under cover of 'Madrasa Ayesha Sadiq'. Here they underwent rigorous training in handling equipment and weapons and were groomed to carry out terrorist activities in India. Watch the video to know about this sophisticated training camp.