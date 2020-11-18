How moratorium on Lakshmi Vilas Bank will impact depositors

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Tuesday announced that Lakshmi Vilas Bank had been placed under moratorium by the Union Ministry of Finance till December 16 this year. The decision by the central government, at the request of the RBI, was prompted by a "steady decline" in Lakshmi Vilas Bank's financial position over the last three years. Watch as Rajeev Dubey, Editor, Business Today explains the direct impact of the decision on bank customers.

