How to build capacity to manage the Rs 3 lakh crore MSME Credit Scheme

The biggest beneficiaries of the scheme are the MSME entrepreneurs and lending institutions like banks and NBFCs. The government through the National Credit Guarantee Company is taking the biggest credit risk. MSME guarantee scheme is being managed by the Mumbai headquartered National Credit Guarantee Company, which is set up under the Companies Act, 1956. Guarantee company currently handles guarantee for skill development loans, education loans, funds for factoring and loans to micro units. and credit for stand up India initiative. Anand Adhikari, Executive Editor, Business Today, explains why its necessary to build capacity to manage this scheme and how it can be done. Watch the video.

