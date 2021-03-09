How to choose a tax saving or ELSS mutual fund?

ELSS or tax saving mutual funds have been one of the most favoured tax saving options under Section 80C of the Income Tax Act due to the shortest lock-in period of three years. Along with tax saving, ELSS funds provide inflation-beating returns and help in wealth creation for your long-term goals. In the last one year ELSS funds on an average have given 30% returns. The best performer in the category has delivered 76% returns. Should you expect similar returns from tax saving mutual funds going ahead? Harish Bihani, Fund Manager, ELSS, ICICI Prudential AMC discusses. Listen in.

