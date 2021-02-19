How to reduce your taxable salary income

If you are a young employee, you must understand how the taxation on your salary works. Your salary is divided among various components such as basic salary, allowances, reimbursements and contributions. Before you start making tax-linked investments, you should pay attention to your salary as to how you can reduce your tax outgo. For example, reimbursements and food coupons are some great options to do that. Watch the video to know more.

