How to save taxes beyond 80-C, 80-D

High-income earners need to plan their taxes well in advance. If you have already exhausted your 80-C and 80-D limits, there are a few other options such as tax-saving bonds and careful planning of capital gains. Archit Gupta, founder & CEO, Cleartax suggests investing in tax-efficient products in terms of capital gains. For example, choosing debt mutual funds over fixed deposits. You may build trusts for better tax planning. Watch the video to know more.

