Vistara received its first wide-body aircraft, Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner this week. The plane is the first of the six that Vistara has ordered from Boeing and will be used for long haul flights. The product and engineering teams worked hard for two years to put this marvel together. Take a peep inside the factory to watch how the Dreamliner was assembled.

