 I feel cheated as a citizen, says Shobana Kamineni, Executive VC of Apollo : News Reel: Business Today
I feel cheated as a citizen, says Shobana Kamineni, Executive VC of Apollo

April 11, 2019
Shobana Kamineni, Executive Vice Chairperson of Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd was in for a rude shock as she went to cast her vote in Hyderabad. She found her name deleted from the voters' list in a polling centre in Masab Tank in Hyderabad where she has been voting for long. Her name was in the voters' list when she checked last week. She returned from a business trip to find it missing. Watch what she had to say.


