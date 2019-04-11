I feel cheated as a citizen, says Shobana Kamineni, Executive VC of Apollo

Shobana Kamineni, Executive Vice Chairperson of Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd was in for a rude shock as she went to cast her vote in Hyderabad. She found her name deleted from the voters' list in a polling centre in Masab Tank in Hyderabad where she has been voting for long. Her name was in the voters' list when she checked last week. She returned from a business trip to find it missing. Watch what she had to say.

