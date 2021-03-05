 I-T dept finds income discrepancy of Rs 650 cr after raids on Taapsee, Anurag : News Reel: Business Today
I-T dept finds income discrepancy of Rs 650 cr after raids on Taapsee, Anurag

BusinessToday.In | March 5, 2021

The Income Tax department has unearthed large amounts of cash and illegal transactions by Taapsee Pannu and Anurag Kashyap after two days of searches. Income Tax officials have claimed that they recovered 'evidence of cash receipts by the leading actress amounting to Rs 5 crore'. The agency also claimed to have found bogus expenditure of Anurag Kashyap with tax implication of about Rs 20 crore. The Pink star recorded a statement on March 3 and later recorded a detailed statement. She is likely to be summoned again by IT officials in the coming days. Watch the video for more details.

ALSO WATCH | I-T officials raid Bollywood celebs' residences over alleged tax evasion



