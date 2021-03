The Income Tax Department on Wednesday raided premises linked to Bollywood actor Taapsee Pannu, filmmaker Anurag Kashyap and other celebrities over alleged tax evasion. The searches were carried out in over 30 locations in Mumbai and Pune. The opposition governments have criticised the move and termed it an attempt to suppress the voices of those speaking against the Modi government. Watch the video for more.

