IDBI Bank's CEO on exploiting synergies with LIC

Rakesh Sharma, CEO, IDBI Bank, in a conversation with Business Today's Anand Adhikari explained his organisation's current focus in retail sector and future plans. Sharma said that one of the bank's aims is to utilise the synergies with LIC through the digital channel. He added that the bank is also trying to include personal loans as a key product and has opened new branches to offer gold loans. Watch as he explains how IDBI Bank has become one of the biggest partners of LIC.

WATCH : IDBI Bank's CEO on new foundation of future growth