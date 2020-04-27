 ILO on COVID-19 crisis; JioMart goes live on WhatsApp : News Reel: Business Today
ILO on COVID-19 crisis; JioMart goes live on WhatsApp

April 27, 2020
The International Labour Organisation has stressed the importance of social security schemes and protection systems saying this crisis could be a wake-up call for governments; Days after social media giant Facebook and Reliance Jio signed a $5.7 billion deal, JioMart has gone live on WhatsApp; Several reports have emerged which claim that North Korean leader Kim Jong Un is on his death bed after a heart operation went wrong; Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged Indians to comply with a nationwide lockdown and social distancing measures on Sunday, a day after some of the world's toughest restrictions were eased slightly while cases of COVID-19 continued to mount. Watch this and more news on News Blast.



