IMA questions Harsh Vardhan; World Bank projects steeper dip in India's economy

The Indian Medical Association (IMA) raised questions on Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan's move to promote yoga and Ayurvedic herbs for prevention of coronavirus infection; Prime Minister Narendra Modi, at the annual Invest India Conference in Canada, hard sold his government's latest agriculture, labour reforms; The World Bank projected a steeper contraction in India's economy by 9.6 per cent this fiscal in light of COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent lockdowns. Watch this and more on News Blast.

Also Read: TCS pips Accenture to become world's most-valuable IT services firm