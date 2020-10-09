 IMA questions Harsh Vardhan; World Bank projects steeper dip in India's economy : News Reel: Business Today
IMA questions Harsh Vardhan; World Bank projects steeper dip in India's economy

BusinessToday.In | October 9, 2020

The Indian Medical Association (IMA) raised questions on Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan's move to promote yoga and Ayurvedic herbs for prevention of coronavirus infection; Prime Minister Narendra Modi, at the annual Invest India Conference in Canada, hard sold his government's latest agriculture, labour reforms; The World Bank projected a steeper contraction in India's economy by 9.6 per cent this fiscal in light of COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent lockdowns. Watch this and more on News Blast.

