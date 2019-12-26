IMF doubts India's GDP calculation method, PM Modi launches Atal Bhujal Yojana

The International Monetary Fund in its annual staff report on India released Monday, raised doubts over India's methodology to calculate gross domestic product (GDP) numbers, saying certain changes to historical series and discrepancies between GDP by activity and GDP by expenditure have made the growth calculation process complex; Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday launched the Atal Bhujal Yojana, a scheme aimed at improving groundwater management, on the occasion of 95th birth anniversary of former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee; Housing sales in the national capital region went up by 6 per cent to 46,920 units during 2019 on higher demand for affordable homes and completed flats, according to property consultant Anarock and more on News Blast.