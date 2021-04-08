IMF's Gita Gopinath on India's post pandemic economic recovery

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) on Tuesday raised its growth forecast for Indian economy by 100 basis points to 12.5 per cent for fiscal year 2021-22. The IMF said it expects India's GDP to grow 12.5 per cent in FY22, the highest among emerging and advanced economies. GDP growth for FY23 is pegged at 6.9 per cent. The projections also say that India is the only country expected to register a double-digit growth this fiscal. But how will the projections play out considering the country is witnessing an unprecedented surge in COVID cases all across the country. To answer this, IMF chief economist in conversation with India Today, tells us how she arrived at this number and what gives her confidence that India would be the fastest growing emerging economy in the world. Watch the video for details.