IMF Chief Economist Gita Gopinath talks about the state of Indian and world economies in the age of Covid-19 and the road ahead. Explaining IMF's growth forecast for India. she throws light on what one can expect from the next quarter. This is the second downgrade for India by the IMF after it reversed its forecast of 1.9% growth in April to a 4.5% contraction in June for 2020-21. Watch the full interview.

