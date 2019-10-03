India against plastic: Countries that have banned single-use plastic
The Modi government is aiming to limit the consumption of single-use plastic and eventually eliminate it all together by 2022. The initiative against plastic has been launched on the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi. While India is beginning to crackdown on plastic, there are multiple countries that have already banned single-use plastic nationwide or in some parts of the country. Watch the video for more.