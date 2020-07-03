Intel Capital, an investment arm of Intel Corporation, will invest Rs 1,894.50 crore in Jio Platforms at an equity value of Rs 4.91 lakh crore and an enterprise value of Rs 5.16 lakh crore. Intel Capital's investment will translate into a 0.39% equity stake in Jio Platforms on a fully diluted basis; Indian government on Thursday approved the purchase of 33 Russian fighter jets and upgrades to another 59 planes, acting to beef up its air force at a time when the military is locked in a border stand-off with China; Zydus Cadila Healthcare has received approval from the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) for human trials of its coronavirus vaccine candidate. This is the second vaccine candidate to be approved for human trials in India after Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech's COVAXIN. Watch this and more news on News Blast.

Bank credit grows 6.18%, deposits 11% in fortnight ended June 19



