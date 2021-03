Wipro makes its largest acquisition of $1.45 billion in Capco; Walmart-owned Flipkart exploring US IPO through SPAC route; India saw highest number of internet shutdowns in the world in 2020. Watch this and more news on News Blast.

Also Read | Tax dept's residency circular of not much help to NRIs

Also Watch | I-T dept finds income discrepancy of Rs 650 cr after raids on Taapsee, Anurag