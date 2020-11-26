India bans 43 more Chinese apps; China opposes the decision

A day after the Government of India blocked 43 Chinese mobile apps, China through its embassy in India said it opposes "repeated use of national security as an excuse" to ban mobile apps with Chinese background. On Tuesday, India blocked another batch of 43 Chinese mobile apps, including Alibaba Group Holding's e-commerce app AliExpress, in a fresh wave of web sanctions amid its border standoff with China. The banned applications, which include a few dating apps, were a threat to the "sovereignty and integrity of India", said an official government statement. Watch the video for more.