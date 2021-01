Following the temporary app ban dated June 29, 2020, the government of India has issued a notice to TikTok on the permanent ban of the app in the country; Chinese President Xi Jinping on Monday called for global cooperation among countries and multilateralism to tackle the challenges faced by the world; The central government on Monday approved a proposal to levy a 'Green Tax' on old vehicles that are considered polluting to the environment. Watch this and more on News Blast.