India begins dry run for vaccination; WHO Chief warns of more pandemics

As the country gears up for the coronavirus vaccination drive, the Centre is planning to start a dry run in four states; The coronavirus vaccine developed by Oxford University and AstraZeneca should be effective against the highly transmissible new strain of the virus, a UK media report said; World Health Organisation Chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has warned that the coronavirus pandemic won't be the last one and attempts to improve human health are doomed without tackling the two-pronged issue of climate change and animal welfare. Watch this and more on News Blast.

