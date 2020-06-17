India-China clash: Exclusive satellite images show Chinese troop build-up

Monday's clash between India and China was the biggest military confrontation in over five decades that had significantly escalated the already volatile border standoff between the two. The satellite images showed that despite being massively outnumbered by Chinese troops and losing at least 20 men, the Indian side still held its ground at Galwan, day after the clashes. The high resolution images from Ground Zero, taken on June 16, reflected a massive continuing build-up by the Chinese side despite the de-escalation agreement at the Lt Gen-level on June 6. Watch the video for more.





