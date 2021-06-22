India creates record, administers over 86 lakh doses in 24 hours

India administered 86.16 lakh Covid vaccine doses in a single day on Monday. This is the highest ever single day vaccination count achieved anywhere in the world. The total number of vaccine doses administered in India so far is 28.87 crore. The Centre's new vaccination policy came into effect on Monday, as per which all adults are eligible for free COVID vaccination at government centres. The country reported 42,640 new COVID-19 cases in 24 hours on Tuesday. Watch the video for more.

Also Read: Covaxin shows 77.8% efficacy in phase 3 trials; SEC nod to phase 3 data