India declines proposal to evaluate Russia's Sputnik-V in large study

India's drug regulator has declined a proposal from Hyderabad-based Dr Reddy's Laboratories Ltd to carry out a large study in the country to evaluate Russia's Sputnik-V coronavirus vaccine. The recommendations by an expert panel of the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) noted that safety and immunogenicity data from early-stage studies being conducted overseas is small, with no inputs available on Indian participants. Watch the video for more.

