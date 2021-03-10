India distributes COVID vaccines to neighbouring countries, gets lauded

The rollout of the COVID-19 vaccines by India in collaboration with leading global institutions has 'rescued the world' from the deadly coronavirus. India is one of the world's biggest drug-makers and has provided 56 lakh doses of coronavirus vaccines under grants assistance to a number of countries, including Sri Lanka, Bhutan, Maldives, Bangladesh, Nepal, Myanmar and Seychelles and the UK. Pakistan will also be receiving vaccines from India. An increasing number of other countries have also approached the nation for procuring coronavirus vaccines. Watch the video for more.

Also Read: Not just Serum, shortage of vaccine raw material troubling global vaccine makers